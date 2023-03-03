Family remembers relatives killed in Richmond, Missouri, house fire

RICHMOND, Mo. — A fire Wednesday killed 3 people, destroyed their family home in Richmond, Mo., and left behind grief-stricken relatives.

Stacey Bales, a cousin, says memories are nearly all that's left.

"I see Maddox's toys and things of theirs in the house and, it just, it hurts to the core."

Marcus Forsun, his 12-year-old son Maddox and Marcus's girlfriend, Charley, were all found inside.

"I mean when I see the house it just is devastating," Tina Andrews, a niece said.

For Andrews, the Bible found after the fire is a symbol, something of Marcus's to hold and think of the the good memories

She grew up alongside a hard working, fun loving Marcus.

Tina thinks of watching Marcus become a father to a boy who loved wrestling and football.

"I think Marc would describe Maddox as his rock," she said.

Bales says her daughter was close friends with Maddox.

She says her daughter has nightmares since the fire.

"She doesn't really talk about it, but she cries a lot," she said.

Bales is torn, but holds to her faith.

"We're just holding the faith that we'll see them again someday," she said.

To donate for the family's funeral expenses, click the GoFundMe at this link .

—

