Family remembers Kansas City father killed in shooting as case remains unsolved

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On Wednesday, night a family released balloons in honor of a victim killed one year ago, and whose killer remains unknown.

Jamell Hornbeck died in a shooting in November 2021 in the 4100 block of Montgall Avenue.

Since then, his daughter Janyhla, and his mother Mauri Walton, describe months of pain.

"It's been different," Janyhla said. "It's just like, usually I could call him or something, but I can't no more."

This time last year, they were burying their son and father.

"Today, it's been kind of sad," Walton said. "(It's been) weird, (I) can't believe he's gone, you know?"

Eric Words, who is Hornbeck's cousin, says he was taken too soon.

"We wish that whoever done this would come forward," he said. "Or you know, anyone who has any information — just speak up."

To this day, Jamell's case is still unsolved. And in 2021, the year he was killed, there were 157 homicides. 92 of them were either cleared by police or solved.

Not knowing what comes next, or when the family will get justice is the worst part.

"My son ain't never gonna walk through those doors again," Walton said. "The unknown, it's scary. Will they ever get caught?"

