Famous 250-year-old Kansas City tree 'Frank' officially being removed today

A beloved 250-year-old tree in Kansas City is set to be removed today after succumbing to root fungus, marking the end of an era for a community landmark that had provided shade and shelter for centuries.

The massive burr oak tree, affectionately known as "Frank" by locals, had been battling a root fungus. Fungus like that weakens trees and makes them structurally unsafe.

Jessica Thomas, the property owner, says they bought the property only a few months ago, and called a specialist when they moved in to find out what they needed to do to keep the tree safe. It turns out – it was too late.

"I called the Department of Conservation and said, 'can someone please come out and talk to us, to tell us how to keep this tree alive? We do not want to be the ones to kill it after 250 years,'" Thomas said. "And they did come out, and they said, 'too late. It's been dead."

Thomas now faces thousands of dollars in removal costs. She has started a GoFundMe campaign to help cover the expenses, which she estimates will reach into the double-digit thousands.

The tree removal begins at 8:30 Wednesday morning. Arborists from Alpha and Omega Complete Tree Services will start cutting down limbs before tackling the trunk.

The fungus had severely compromised the tree's structural integrity, making removal necessary for safety reasons with buildings and power lines around it.

Jeff Holman, a former arborist and friend of Frank, came to say goodbye to the historic tree.

"You can see that the tree's battle scarred. You can tell it's been hit by lightning. Supposedly, it has this root fungus," Holman said.

The tree had gained an internet following, with fans traveling to see the centuries-old oak.

"The soldiers, the Patriots, would meet underneath the trees, and they were called Liberty trees. And so that's what this one is,” he said.

"I feel like it's a loss for the neighborhood, and it's a loss for Kansas City, but it's just like an old condemned building. It has to come down or somebody could be hurt.”

Community members gathered to pay their respects before the removal, with many expressing gratitude for the tree's long service.

"Thank you to 250 years of giving shade, legacy and protection for this community," said one resident.

Another community member reflected on the tree's lasting impact, comparing it to the classic children's story "The Giving Tree."

"It just makes me think of that legacy of the tree and the story and how much it gave to so many different people," they said.

While Frank will be gone, there's hope that parts of the tree will live on. Arborists plan to salvage any usable wood from the removal. After processing, which takes several months, the good wood will be crafted into commemorative items, ensuring Frank's legacy continues in a new form.

