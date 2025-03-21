Fans enjoy Fan Fest, pep rallies ahead of Drake vs. Missouri

WICHITA, Kan. — Ahead of the big Drake-Missouri game on Thursday, fans enjoyed Wichita and the sunshine with Fan Fest and pep rallies.

At the Drake alumni tent, KSHB 41 chatted with players' families, like Isaiah Jackson's parents.

"Waiting our whole lives for him [Jackson] to get to this point," Heather Jackson said. "I’m nervous. I feel like I could probably go throw up."

Griff II, the Drake bulldog and mascot, was also in attendance.

"Unfortunately, he’s [Griff] not able to go into the arena today," Drake fan Rachelle Setsodi said. "There was a petition going on, we tried to make it happen."

Not far from all the blue and white was the black and yellow that made up the Mizzou alumni tailgate.

When one young fan was asked why she liked the Tigers, she said, "Because they’re really fierce."

Another fan calls himself a "senile sophomore" and drove five hours to see Missouri play.

"No matter where they going, we going," Bruce Loewenberg said. "We’re going to San Francisco next week."

There were other, more confident Drake fans at the Fan Fest.

"Oh I'm feeling really good," Lawrence Shapiro said. "I think we’ve got a really solid chance to upset Mizzou."

Another fan is part of the Drake pep band.

"I have a lot of faith, and if not, the band never loses," Ruby Hummel said.

Of course, the KU fans were making the most of the day, despite their team playing in Rhode Island.

"It’s a beautiful day," Melissa Easter said. "We’re here in Wichita, we’ll still support."

—

