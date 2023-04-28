Fans enjoy festivities on 1st day of NFL Draft

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The first day of the NFL Draft offered plenty of moments for fans to enjoy.

The event is special for Chiefs fans who are experiencing the draft in the home of Chiefs Kingdom.

“It’s great. The way the Chiefs won the Super Bowl, and I was able to bring here three generations, my son and grandsons here, so it’s like our bucket list we’re taking care of right now," said Gary Fulton, a Chiefs fan.

The draft comes months after the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl 57.

Eagles fans said they're not bothered being in Chiefs Kingdom.

“It’s not bad. A group of friends and I used to go to road games, so we’re kind of used to this kind of thing and it’s not an actual game so it’s not as bad," said Jeff Pomerantz, and Eagles said.

Sean Slepner, another Eagles fans, is impressed with Kansas City.

“The folks in Kansas City are so nice and polite and it’s well organized so it’s good so far," Slepner said.

Games, music, food, and celebrity autographs were available to fans.

One celebrity sighting was current Miami Dolphin and former Kansas City Chief Tyreek Hill.

Dolphin fan Lance Storrer traveled from Wichita.

“It’s unreal. I’ve always wanted an opportunity to come to the draft and the fact that it came here to Kansas City is just unbelievable," Storrer said.

