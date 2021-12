KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fans exiting the Arrowhead Stadium parking lot captured video and photos of brush fires blazing near Truman Sports Complex following the completion of Sunday Night Football.

The call came in as a vegetation fire on the Pulse Point app, which has the ability to track Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department calls.

KCFD said no other details about the cause are available at this time.

This is a developing story and may be updated.