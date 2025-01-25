Fans flock to Union Station ahead of AFC Championship Game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Union Station is helping paint the town red and gold ahead of the AFC Championship Game and fans are feeling the excitement.

“Super exciting. The momentum, the excitement, it never dips. It's just constant every single year. It’s a fun city to live in," said Breana Barron.

Fans took advantage of the displays inside Union Station to take some pictures to capture this historic season.

"So special," said Barron. "Every year it just gets more and more exciting. A three-peat would be incredible. So yeah, we're all here for it. Go Chiefs!”

Even visitors like Felicia Hulsey who was visiting from St. Louis made sure to stop by and capture the moment.

"I'm a die-hard Rams when they were in St. Louis. I'm a little salty that they left us and went back home. But when you're from an area like this, I don't care where you live, it is exciting," said Hulsey.

Union Station hopes to add more to the displays after a win by the Chiefs this weekend to get fans excited for Super Bowl LIX.

"I'm going to have to come back in town, definitely going to have to come back in town for it. It's exciting. Like, you're getting goosebumps just thinking about your state. Like, we are on the map," said Hulsey.

KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Platte and Clay counties in Missouri. Share your story idea with Marlon.

