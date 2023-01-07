Fans left wondering where AFC Championship game will be played

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Changes by the National Football League to this season's playoffs could mean Super Fan Gary Friedman's usual seats might go unfilled this year.

Friedman's been a season ticket holder since 1963.

"I mean it's real confusing," he said.

That's an understatement, even for experts like for Chiefs player Danan Hughes.

"That could be at a neutral site, which is weird because that might be the first playoff game Patrick Mahomes ever plays away from Arrowhead Stadium," he said.

It's weird for Friedman too because he's been at every one of those championship games.

"There's so many different scenarios," he said. "It could be in Miami, it could be anywhere."

With such late location announcements, Friedman and his family may not be able to make it to the championship game this year.

"We had no choice, it's up to the NFL," he said.

Being at the game would be great, but if not, he and tens of thousands of other fans will be with the Chiefs in spirit.

