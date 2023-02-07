Fans report increase in online ticket scams ahead of Super Bowl LVII

KANSAS CITY MO. — Some people are still searching for their ticket to the Superbowl, but they're running into a surge of ticket scams.

Buyers like Pete Enriquez are playing defense to teams of scammers and bots on the offensive, looking for gullible buyers.

"On some of them — they're very obvious," he said. "And it's the same script that they are using on every single post."

There are pretty high fees on the legitimate websites that many may hope to bypass going to a third party.

Yoav Karen with Brandshield has seen it before.

"The source many times starts at social media," he said. "Fake pages, fake users."

Many posts read the same —-someone's sick, someone's schedule didn't line up. Not everyone's a liar, but be diligent.

If you see the exact same sentence posted several places from multiple different accounts, it's probably a scam.

Karen says there's a supersized number of scammers with the Superbowl, but the same advice goes for every big event or concert.

"It's not only tickets," he Keren said. "Be very careful where you buy, and who you buy from."

Enriquez still hasn't found tickets, but he says several people have tried to sell him fakes.

"You know what I realize, I think at this point it's going straight to the source. Ticketmaster, Vivid Seats, or any of those," he said.

