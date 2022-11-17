Farm Bureau estimates Thanksgiving feast for 10 will cost $64.05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and for many families in the Kansas City area, the cost of their holiday meal is top of mind.

Farm Bureau’s 37th annual survey reports $64.05 will feed a family of 10 this Thanksgiving, a figure 20% greater than last year’s average of $53.31.

“Last year, compared to this, we only paid about $80. No more than $100,” said shopper Shawnell Moore.

Other shoppers KSHB 41 spoke with were doubtful of the plausibility of a $64 budget.

“No, that’s not even possible,” Johnnie Ward said. “I mean food … Everything is high right now. Gas prices are high. Everything just real high.”

To find relief, shoppers say cashing in on sales is a must.

“If it's on sale, I pretty much want it. Or if I go somewhere and see the same item and I find it at a lower price where I am, I get it," Phyllis Ray-Taylor said. "Sometimes I go back and forth. Take your time, don’t be in a hurry. Sometimes we rush or we think that’s the only sale item.”

For Calandra Ysquiero, flexibility during this holiday is key.

“Everybody bringing a dish maybe? It’s easier. Or picking up a dinner,” Ysquiero said.