Farm To Market Bread Co. in KCK continues navigating inflation amid busy holiday season

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — KSHB 41 has been checking grocery item prices at three different grocery stores in the Kansas City area.

In mid-January, eggs cost $1.65 at a Price Chopper in Leawood. Since then, the price has jumped to $4.79 at the same store.

That's more than three dollars more, but it's not just inflation.

Producers are also battling supply chain issues and a major outbreak of avian flu.

Just last week, nearly 9,000 hens were euthanized because of the virus at one farm in Webster County near Springfield, Missouri.

Instances like those have left the market with 200 million fewer eggs produced in August, according to Forbes.

Those prices are similar to what KSHB 41 found at other locations.

Cereal, milk and bread will also cost you more.

However, on average, the price of ground beef has gone down about 40 cents since last January.

A local bread company favorite in Kansas City, Kansas, showed KSHB 41 how they are navigating inflation increases.

Farm to Market Bread Co. has been around since 1993.

Just like any other business, they’ve watched the inflation numbers.

Eggs are a crucial part of some of their family recipes.

John Friend, president at Farm to Market, said butter, flour and the cost of eggs have all doubled.

He says year over year, his finished products on the shelves are 10-15% more.

“Our best seller is our sourdough,” Friend said. “Grains galore, buns and rolls for restaurants, baguettes and holiday bread and stollen.”

He says they produce 200 different products to choose from.

Friend says while butter prices remain stubbornly high, he’s seen egg prices stabilize.

“July is when it really hit us,” Friend said. “The bird flu started to affect egg production.”

Friend says they saw a 90% egg price increase from July to October and raised their prices in the summer, but don’t plan to do it again.

“In the last month or so we’ve seen it come down to 2021 level,” Friend said.

He’s hoping that optimism will soon stretch from the oven to the consumer when they reach for the eggs.

KSHB 41 News spoke with customers at area grocery stories about what they're experiencing.

“That would be fantastic — it’s about time,” one shopper said.

Friend says they try to limit price increases to one to two a year.

“We set it once and absorb any increases throughout the year,” he said. “There are things you can use instead of eggs we don’t take shortcuts or substitute it with another fat.”

