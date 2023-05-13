Farmer encourages buying direct to help avoid high meat costs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Brittany Wilkerson and her husband started farming on their own three years ago.

They set up in Holden, Missouri, after years of working with cattle on their family's farms..

One of the big things that's been difficult for the couple is the high costs of inputs like feed and fuel.

"The last few years have been really difficult with the inflation of prices across the board for everybody, but farmers have really taken a hit," Wilkerson said.

She says one of the best ways to cut costs that are passed to consumers is to eliminate the middle man.

That's something a lot of people don't realize is possible, Wilkerson told KSHB 41 Friday at her family farm

"A lot of people don't," she said. "A lot of people are surprised to find my advertisements and they have a lot of questions," she said.

It's a trend seen across the state as farmers work to keep prices reasonable with meat shortages and a rise in cost.

It's not just about better quality or keeping farmers and consumers happy, it's about cutting a few links from the food chain and bringing people closer together.

"I hope that consumers can get to know farmers a little bit more and reach out and ask questions," she said. "Because they don't realize how dedicated we are to what we do," she said.

