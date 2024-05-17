Farmers Market Passport to help connect people to healthy eating

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Local farmers are hoping to help you find local, healthy, and affordable foods in your own community with their new Farmers Market Passport.

The program was developed in a partnership between the Ivanhoe Neighborhood Council and CultivateKC.

Alana Henry, Executive Director of the Ivanhoe Neighborhood Council, says it's an important tool in connecting people to healthier eating.

“We are trying to think about other ways to ensure that folks are connected to not just food in general, but healthy and locally-grown food," Henry said. “We’re going to incentivize folks getting connected with local growers.”

Inside the passport is a map and a list of all the participating markets.

There are several hidden gems across the city that Jennifer Meyer, Executive Director of Kansas City Community Gardens, hopes the passport will help guide people to those markets.

"There are resources in town, and we're hopeful that this passport program will help highlight some of those and connect people with affordable ways to eat healthy foods," she said.

The passports are free and can be picked up at any of the participating markets.