KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A fatal crash has closed Interstate 29 Northbound on Wednesday morning near Sharp's Station Road.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the crash on I-29 near mile marker 20.

The crash took place at around 7:16 a.m. on Wednesday, according to Kansas City Scout.

MSHP says the crash involved two vehicles and is fatal.

There is no word on how many people were injured in the crash.

This story will be updated as additional information is available.