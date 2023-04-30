Fatal crash closes NB, SB lanes of US 71 Highway at Bannister Road

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A fatal crash has closed the northbound and southbound lanes of U.S. 71 Highway at Bannister Road, according to KC Scout.
Drivers are asked to use an alternate route.
Around 4:10 p.m. Sunday, a Johnson County, Missouri, ambulance collided with another vehicle in the northbound lanes of U.S. 71, per Kansas City, Missouri, police.
One person died as a result of the wreck. Two others were transported to area hospitals with injuries.
This is a developing story and may be updated.
