Fatal crash closes NB, SB lanes of US 71 Highway at Bannister Road

Vincent Tetuan III
Posted at 5:55 PM, Apr 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-30 19:07:26-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A fatal crash has closed the northbound and southbound lanes of U.S. 71 Highway at Bannister Road, according to KC Scout.

Drivers are asked to use an alternate route.

Around 4:10 p.m. Sunday, a Johnson County, Missouri, ambulance collided with another vehicle in the northbound lanes of U.S. 71, per Kansas City, Missouri, police.

One person died as a result of the wreck. Two others were transported to area hospitals with injuries.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

