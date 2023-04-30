Fatal crash closes NB, SB lanes of US 71 Highway at Bannister Road

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A fatal crash has closed the northbound and southbound lanes of U.S. 71 Highway at Bannister Road, according to KC Scout.

Drivers are asked to use an alternate route.

KC Scout

Around 4:10 p.m. Sunday, a Johnson County, Missouri, ambulance collided with another vehicle in the northbound lanes of U.S. 71, per Kansas City, Missouri, police.

One person died as a result of the wreck. Two others were transported to area hospitals with injuries.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

—