KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A fatal crash closed part of the Three Trails Crossing Monday morning.

It happened around 6:30 a.m. on Interstate 435 northbound before 71 Highway.

Because of that, the I-435 northbound ramp was closed.

The vehicle involved in the crash went off the roadway and into the grassy area below one of the overpasses.

One person was killed in the crash, but no other details were immediately available.