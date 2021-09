KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A fatal Tuesday fire has prompted the Overland Park Fire Department to make sure residents have working smoke alarms.

Julie Ann Peterson, 51, died when her unit at Chalet Condominiums caught fire.

Investigators determined she did not have working smoke alarms.

Crews will now go door-to-door to hand out safety information and answer questions at the condominiums.

The canvass will take place Thursday from 2 to 3 p.m.

