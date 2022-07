KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A multi-vehicle crash Wednesday morning on northbound Interstate 435 before Front Street was fatal, according to the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.

The crash took place before 5:50 a.m. Wednesday, and created a backup on the interstate.

It is not yet known how many people died in the crash or if there were any other injuries.

This story is developing and will be updated as additional information is available.

