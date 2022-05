KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Overland Park police are investigating a fatality crash on U.S. 69 northbound.

The crash happened just before 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

Both the exit to 179th Street and the right lane of U.S. 69 were closed, but traffic was not seriously affected.

Police said a driver was approaching the exit from U.S. 69 when they went off the road and struck a pole with their vehicle.

The 58-year-old man driving was killed.