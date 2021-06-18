Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Fate of Harrisonville teacher still under review after allegedly using slur

items.[0].image.alt
Tyler Navas/KSHB
The Harrisonville School District Board of Education holds a hearing on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at the high school auditorium for a science teacher John Magoffin, who has been accused of using racist lanuage.
harrisonville public hearing.png
Posted at 10:34 AM, Jun 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-18 11:34:54-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Days after an all-night public meeting, a Harrisonville High School teacher’s future remains up in the air.

On Tuesday, the district held a public forum to discuss an alleged slur made in April by science teacher John Magoffin.

Magoffin himself was among those who spoke at the meeting, which lasted until 5 a.m. the following morning.

Despite the lengthy discussion, no decision has been announced by the district’s Board of Education, though the district itself is seeking to terminate Magoffin.

On Friday, a district spokesperson said the board is waiting for receipt of the hearing transcript, a process that could take up to 10 days from the hearing, or Friday, June 25.

The board would then have an additional seven days to come to a decision, which would mean a decision may not be made until July.

Though the meeting date would be made public, the board would make the decision during a closed session. They would be required to notify the teacher of their decision within three days.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your home for the Tokyo Olympics!