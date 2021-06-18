Fate of Harrisonville teacher still under review after allegedly using slur

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Days after an all-night public meeting, a Harrisonville High School teacher’s future remains up in the air.

On Tuesday, the district held a public forum to discuss an alleged slur made in April by science teacher John Magoffin.

Magoffin himself was among those who spoke at the meeting, which lasted until 5 a.m. the following morning.

Despite the lengthy discussion, no decision has been announced by the district’s Board of Education, though the district itself is seeking to terminate Magoffin.

On Friday, a district spokesperson said the board is waiting for receipt of the hearing transcript, a process that could take up to 10 days from the hearing, or Friday, June 25.

The board would then have an additional seven days to come to a decision, which would mean a decision may not be made until July.

Though the meeting date would be made public, the board would make the decision during a closed session. They would be required to notify the teacher of their decision within three days.

—