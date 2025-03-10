Father of man who died in Northland overdose files wrongful death lawsuit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jon Harrington, the father of David Harrington, one of three men who overdosed on a concoction of cocaine and fentanyl at a Northland house last January, has filed a wrongful death lawsuit.

The lawsuit names Jordan Willis, the homeowner where the overdose occurred, and Ivory Carson, the man suspected of selling the drugs to the group, as defendants.

Harrington filed the lawsuit last Friday afternoon, March 7, in Platte County Circuit Court.

David Harrington, Clayton McGeeney and Ricky Johnson were found dead in the backyard of a Northland home in January 2024.

Willis and Carson both face three counts of involuntary manslaughter and two counts of delivery of a controlled substance, according to charges announced last Wednesday.

LINK | Read a copy of the lawsuit

Defense attorney shocked at drug-related charges of Northland death of 3 men

—