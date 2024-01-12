Police identify 3 men found dead outside of Northland Kansas City home

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police have identified the three men who were found dead earlier this week outside of a Northland home as an investigation into their deaths continues.

On Tuesday night, officers responded to the 5200 block of NW 83rd Terrace after a woman had gone looking for her fiancé.

The woman initially knocked on the door, but when she received no response, she broke in through the basement and found one of them on a porch.

Officers later responded and located the three men — Clayton McGeeney, 36; David Harrington, 37; and Ricky Johnson, 38 — dead.

Two of the men were found in the backyard of the home, while the third was found on a porch of the home.

On Friday, police said an investigation into their deaths was ongoing, but there is no initial sign of foul play around the scene.

