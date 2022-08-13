FBI facing criticism for search of former President Trump's Florida estate

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Justice Department and FBI are facing intense criticism after their search of former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate.

One former FBI agents says the critics are wrong.

“They did the right thing, maybe it didn’t line with your political beliefs, but don’t get angry at a law enforcement agency for doing what was right," said Michael Tabman, a retired FBI agent.

Agents went through the sprawling estate looking for specific documents.

“They kind of suspected when all the rhetoric started that this would be the result," said Tabman.

A gunman attempted to breach the FBI's field office in Cincinnati. That man was later shot and killed by law enforcement.

Tabman said criticism from high ranking leaders can carry weight.

“It gives them sort of that acknowledgment, that validation that they been looking for," Tabman said. "He’s talking to me, now I know what I need to do.'”

Questions still remain over the documents seized from Trump's home.

Kel McClanahan, executive director of national security counselors, said the documents could be extremely important.

“It could mean another country learns to build a nuclear weapon faster., McClanahan said. "It could mean they learn where our assets are. What government officials in their administration we have compromised and have working for the CIA. It could mean they now know how to patch a hole that the NSA exploits to surveil their computer systems," explained McClanahan.

What happens next is not known, but Tabman has advice for current agents, “Keep the faith.”

