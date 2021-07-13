Watch
FBI reports attempted bank robbery in Lenexa

FBI/Provided
A man attempts on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, to rob a Bank of America branch in Lenexa. He left the bank before receiving any money.
Posted at 3:31 PM, Jul 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-13 16:31:11-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man attempted to rob a Lenexa bank Tuesday afternoon, according to the FBI.

Shortly after 1 p.m., a man wearing a black hat, black face mask and teal neck gaiter entered Bank of America, 7747 Quivira, and gave a teller a “demand note,” a news release stated.

However, he left the bank before the teller handed him any money.

The man also was wearing a black/gray zip-up sweatshirt over a black shirt, black sweatpants and black, white and green tennis shoes.

There is no additional information at this time.

