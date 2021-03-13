Menu

Federal agency to restore 500 jobs cut last year

Elise Amendola/AP
FILE - In this June 15, 2018 file photo, twenty dollar bills are counted in North Andover, Mass. Amid the pandemic-fueled recession, your job description and responsibilities may have changed. Whether you’ve taken on more tasks after employees were laid off or your household income has taken a hit, there are plenty of reasons to negotiate your salary even in tough times. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)
Posted at 11:56 AM, Mar 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-13 12:57:17-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A federal immigration agency says it plans to restore 500 jobs in the Kansas City region that were cut last year.

The U.S. Citizen and Immigration Service laid off 800 workers last year because of budget concerns caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The agency has a National Benefits Center in Lee's Summit, Missouri, and Overland Park, Kansas.

Employees process immigration-related paperwork, including international adoptions.

The agency is funded by fees on immigration applications.

It blamed last year's layoff on a decline in immigration activity during the pandemic.

Some of the jobs had been restored in December.

