Federal employee cuts impact operations at presidential libraries, museums

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ongoing cuts to the federal workforce could start to have an impact on presidential libraries and museums run by the National Archives.

NBC Boston reported Tuesday the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum was “closed until further notice.”

A sign on the entrance of the museum read, “Due to the executive order, the JFK Library will be closed until further notice.”

WGBH in Boston reported five employees at JFK Library were laid off.

The National Archives operates 16 Presidential Libraries across the county, including the Harry S. Truman Presidential Library and Museum in Independence and the Dwight D. Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum in Abilene, Kansas.

While the Truman Library was closed Tuesday due to extreme weather conditions, an official at the museum told KSHB 41 News that the museum lost three employees Tuesday. It was not clear Tuesday afternoon how the museum would be impacted moving forward.

The Eisenhower Library in Abilene was also closed Tuesday due to the extreme weather. It wasn’t immediately clear if they were impacted.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

