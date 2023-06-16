Federal government awards Kansas, Missouri nearly $70 million in grants for broadband internet expansion

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Biden administration announced Friday that it has awarded nearly $70 million in grants to Kansas and Missouri to expand the high-speed internet infrastructure in both states.

Missouri and Kansas are among 35 states that received grants that totaled $930 million for high-speed internet infrasrtucture needs as part of the administration's "Internet in All" initiative.

Kansas will receive more than $42.5 million in grants while Missouri will receive nearly $26.5 million from the program.

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly said the money will be used to help fund a 682-mile fiber-optic network to connect six networks, which will include a network from Pittsburg to Overland Park.

For Missouri, the grants will be used to expand internet infrastructure in 21 counties. Most of the counties are located in southern Missouri or from mid-Missouri to eastern Missouri.

The Missouri Network Alliance said the grants will help the state with advancements in new wireless technologies, which require fiber connectivity.

The grants will help fund a new initiative that will bring broadband internet to farms to enable the next generation of farm devices.

—