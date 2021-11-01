Federal grand jury indicts nurse for stealing controlled substances from Overland Park hospital

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A federal grand jury indicted a nurse for allegedly taking vials of controlled substances from an Overland Park hospital.

Alec Ramirez, 30, was charged with two counts of tampering with a consumer product, one count of possession of fentanyl by deception and one count of possession of hydromorphone by deception, according to a U.S. Department of Justice press release.

He is accused of allegedly removing vials of fentanyl and hydromorphone from a dispensing cabinet at Menorah Medical Center and replacing them with an alternate liquid, according to court documents.