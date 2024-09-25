Federal judge dismisses 1 lawsuit filed by man falsely identified as Chiefs rally shooter

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A federal judge dismissed an invasion of privacy lawsuit filed by an Olathe man who was wrongly identified as the Chiefs rally shooter.

Denton Loudermill filed the lawsuit against Tennessee Rep. Tim Burchett in May.

Burchett posted multiple photos of Loudermill handcuffed on his personal X (formerly Twitter) account.

Loudermill was never cited or arrested and had been placed in handcuffs because police said he was moving too slow when asked to clear the scene.

In the posts, Burchett identified Loudermill as the Chiefs rally shooter and an illegal immigrant.

He later deleted the posts but also admitted to posting them and blamed media for doing so.

Lourdermill's legal team obtained the screenshots, which showed how much reach they received.

Provided in court documents Tim Burchett screen shots

One of the posts was viewed 7.2 million times, liked over 176,000 times, quoted 515 times, and reposted over 20,000 times.

On Tuesday, a federal judge in the district of Kansas accepted a motion to dismiss filed by attorneys representing Burchett.

The motion claimed the court lacked personal jurisdiction to hear the case.

Loudermill also filed a lawsuit against three Missouri senators who also wrongly identified him.

The lawsuit named Missouri Sens. Rick Brattin, Denny Hoskins and Nick Schroer, all Republicans.

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey since announced his office would represent the three senators.

At the same time, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson condemned the behavior of the Brattin, Hoskins and Schroer. He also defended Loudermill.

