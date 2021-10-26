Federal money to bring fresh fruits, vegetables to Kansas schools

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Money from the U.S. Department of Agriculture will help bring fresh fruits and vegetables to more than 53,000 Kansas students, according to a release from the Kansas State Department of Education.

The news may be welcome after some schools in the Kansas City area have struggled to put together school lunches over supply chain issues caused by the pandemic.

In total, the USDA awarded $3.3 million to Kansas, which KSDE divided between 186 schools. Each school selected will receive $65 per student, according to the release.

"Participating schools provide access to fresh fruits and vegetables to students at no charge," the release said. "Students learn that produce can be a healthy and delicious snack, and the program gives teachers an opportunity to offer nutritional education to their students."

Schools benefiting include 22 schools in Kansas City, Kansas, and schools in other area cities such as Leavenworth and Shawnee Mission.

Schools apply for the program in the spring. The money will go toward the 2022 fiscal year, which begins in October.