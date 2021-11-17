FedEx hiring 3,500 in Kansas City for holiday season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — FedEx is preparing for the holiday shipping season, which means they're hiring.

The shipping company plans to hire more than 3,500 employees in Kansas City to help with the holiday rush.

Both part-time and full-time package delivery handlers are needed and there is potential to remain with the company moving beyond the holidays.

Anyone interested in the seasonal opportunity must be at least 18 years old. There is no education requirement.

To apply, visit the FedEx Ground website.