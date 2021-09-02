FEMA approves disaster declaration for Missouri summer flooding

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Federal Emergency Management Agency has approved a major disaster declaration for 21 Missouri counties.

Gov. Mike Parson requested the declaration following severe storms from June 19 to July 1 that caused flooding in many parts of the state.

With the approval, federal and state money can now be freed up to help with expenses from the storms. Local governments and eligible nonprofits can request money for costs of emergency response and repairs needed to public infrastructure.

Counties eligible for the reimbursements include Andrew, Audrain, Boone, Buchanan, Caldwell, Callaway, Carroll, Chariton, Clinton, Cooper, Daviess, Grundy, Holt, Howard, Lincoln, Livingston, Moniteau, Montgomery, Ralls, Ray and Saline counties.

The storms caused an estimated $10 million in emergency response costs and in damage to public infrastructure.

Parson requested the declaration on Aug. 13 and it was approved on Sept. 1.