Ferrelview, Missouri, under boil advisory after 2 water main breaks

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The village of Ferrelview, Missouri, has issued a boil advisory for all customers due to two water main breaks.

The first water main break happened at about 8 a.m. Sunday, and then the second break happened at 11 a.m. Monday. Crews are working to repair the breaks.

Approximately 180 people are under the boil advisory, and those residents should boil all drinking water until further notice.

Ferrelview is located in Platte County near the Kansas City International Airport off of Interstate 435.

