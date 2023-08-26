Fill the Fridge: Generous donors mean more meals for those in need

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fill the Fridge, the annual food drive sponsored by KSHB 41, is able to help Harvesters - The Community Food Bank, provide thousands of meals to those in need.

KSHB 41's Community Relations Director Cynthia Newsome presented a $5,000 check to Harvesters on Friday.

A Harvesters representative told Cynthia that money would provide 10,000 meals.

A focus each year is for foods that need to be kept cold, including milk, cheeses and meats.

Last year's drive enabled Harvester's to provide 58,000 meals.

Go to kshb.com for information on how to donate.