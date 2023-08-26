Fill the Fridge: Generous donors mean more meals for those in need

Watch Now
Posted at 8:46 PM, Aug 25, 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fill the Fridge, the annual food drive sponsored by KSHB 41, is able to help Harvesters - The Community Food Bank, provide thousands of meals to those in need.

KSHB 41's Community Relations Director Cynthia Newsome presented a $5,000 check to Harvesters on Friday.

A Harvesters representative told Cynthia that money would provide 10,000 meals.

A focus each year is for foods that need to be kept cold, including milk, cheeses and meats.

Last year's drive enabled Harvester's to provide 58,000 meals.

