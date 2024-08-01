Filling a gap | Lee's Summit Social Service provides school supplies as needs grow

KSHB 41 reporter Lily O’Shea Becker covers Cass, Miami, Franklin and Douglas counties with an emphasis on Lawrence. Share your story idea with Lily.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, back to school supply costs have increased, according to the National Retail Federation, and Lee's Summit Social Services say they're supplying more students than ever before with back to school supplies.

The nonprofit expects to serve around 700 K-12 local — from Lee's Summit, Lone Jack, Lake Lotawana and Greenwood — students from Aug. 5 through Aug. 16.

For executive director Megan Salerno, the program holds a special place in her heart.

"My grandma actually started Lee's Summit Social Services," she said.

Salerno remembers Lee's Summit Social Service's back-to-school store when it was founded around 30 years ago.

Lily O'Shea Becker/KSHB Megan Salerno

"When I was 7, it took up the length of a 6-foot table," she said.

Now, the store takes up a warehouse, and it provides students with back-to-school outfits, too.

"The school supplies, I know, are super important to the parents, but these kids come out here and they're like picking the jeans they want, you know, the mom jeans that are cool right now," Lee's Summit Social Services Director of Development Tonee Schwartz said.

Lily O'Shea Becker/KSHB Tonee Schwartz

Donations and year-round drives have allowed Lee's Summit Social Services to fill a gap in the community, one that has grown over the last couple of years.

"Because of the community that we have, we are able to provide for the increase in children that have the need," Salerno said.

Families can sign up for the back-to-school store here.

