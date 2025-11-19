Filmmaker talks to KSHB 41’s Lindsay Shively about ‘Unbroken’

KSHB 41 News anchor Lindsay Shively offers coverage on a wide variety of topics, including stories of interest to consumers. Reach out to Linsday via email .

Starting Thursday night, you can watch one family’s incredible story on the big screen in Kansas City.

Earlier this week, I talked with Beth Lane. Beth is one of the people who made the award-winning documentary, “Unbroken.”

Filmmaker talks to KSHB 41’s Lindsay Shiveley about ‘Unbroken’

“Unbroken is about the only family of seven Jewish siblings known to have survived the Holocaust together and emigrated from Germany to America together,” Beth told me.

The youngest of those siblings was Beth’s mother.

Beth told me that when they went to Germany with her mother decades later, they met one of the descendants of the people who hid her mother and her siblings in Germany.

She called them heroes, and that was the moment she said she knew she needed to make a documentary about her family’s story so it’s not forgotten.

“My goal is that unbroken becomes that teaching tool for families to discuss at the dinner table, for educators to use in the classrooms, and remind all of us that we are not disconnected,” Beth told me. “We are not just a digital age of AI; We are communities that talk to each other and care about each other.”

The film will debut at 7 p.m. at the Glenwood Arts Theater. You can learn more online .

