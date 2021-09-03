Final artists selected for new Kansas City International Airport terminal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A slate of 19 Kansas City-area artists has been selected in the final call for artists for the new Kansas City International Airport terminal.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Aviation Department announced the finalists Friday.

The 19 round out a total of 28 selected to complete commissioned works which will become part of the permanent collection at the new terminal.

The group announced Friday will produce works for departure lounges in concourses A and B, and artwork will be on the walls at the north and south ends of gate lounges.

Works range in medium from “traditionally framed artworks, drawings, paintings, photography, textiles, mosaic or tile wall hangings, mixed-media or assemblage, digital art displays, artwork utilizing electricity or digital components, relief or wall-mounted sculptural works,” according to the aviation department.

The artists will each work on a commissioned budget of $20,000 and must complete their work by the fall of 2022.

“There are artists who have worked in the Kansas City area for many years who will be familiar to longtime observers. There are also artists who probably are not as familiar who contributed great proposals,” KCMO Public Art administrator James Martin said in a release. “ I’m also thrilled with the diversity of media that will be on display, as well as the diversity that exists within this group of 19 artists.”

The airport project budgeted $5.65 million for commissioned art — the largest amount allocated to a project in Kansas City history.

The new KCI is set to open in early 2023.