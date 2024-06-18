Final Buck O’Neil Bridge arch blasted Tuesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The third and final arch of the Buck O’Neil Bridge was blasted Tuesday morning.

Demolition of the other two arches was executed earlier this year.

Demolition and construction continues apace at the Buck O'Neil Bridge project site as crews steadily remove the old bridge to make room for the completion of the new bridge. #BuckBridge #kctraffic pic.twitter.com/gY7MYBsYWD — MoDOT Kansas City (@MoDOT_KC) May 2, 2024

Due to Tuesday’s blast, there were intermittent closures on northbound U.S. 169 from 5th Street to Richards Road.

The Buck O’Neil Bridge opened in 1956.

Despite renovations to extend its life in 2018, it was clear to the Missouri Department of Transportation that a new bridge was needed.

“While safe, the bridge is nearing the end of its projected service life,” MoDOT said in a news release.

Construction on the new $220 million project, a collaboration between MoDOT and the city of Kansas City, Missouri, began in July 2021 and is expected to wrap in December.

MoDOT estimates 50,000 vehicles use the “key regional connection between downtown Kansas City and communities north of the river" daily.

