Final day for absentee voting in Jackson County Executive Frank White recall election

KSHB 41 reporter Claire Bradshaw covers eastern Jackson County, including Blue Springs and Independence. Share your story idea with Claire .

Jackson County voters have one final day to cast absentee ballots in the recall election targeting County Executive Frank White, Jr. before polls open for regular voting.

Last day of early voting in recall election

Those behind the recall effort say White should be removed from office because of his handling of property assessments and his lack of attendance at county meetings.

If you can't make it to the polls on election day, you can vote today during the final day of no-excuse in-person absentee voting.

Jackson County residents living outside Kansas City limits can vote at the Jackson County Election Board office in Independence or Woods Chapel Community of Christ Church in Lee's Summit. Both locations are open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Kansas City residents within city limits must vote through the Kansas City Election Board. No-excuse absentee voting is available at seven locations, including the election board office. The main office is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., while other locations operate from 8 a.m. to noon.

For election day voting, residents should go to their assigned voting precinct. Voters can check their precinct location on either election board's website. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Voters must bring valid photo identification, such as a non-expired driver's license.

