Final days of early voting in Kansas City: What you need to know before Election Day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Time is running out for voters in Kansas City to cast their ballots early ahead of Tuesday’s election.

The Kansas City Board of Election Commissioners (KCEB) is reminding voters that No Excuse Absentee Voting ends Monday, April 7, at 5 p.m.

Early voting options are still available this weekend and on Monday. Here’s a breakdown of the locations and hours:

Saturday, April 5 – Early Voting (8 a.m. – 12 p.m.):



KCEB Office: 4407 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Kansas City, Missouri, 64130

4407 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Kansas City, Missouri, 64130 United Believers Community Church: 5600 E. 112th Terrace, Kansas City, Missouri, 64134

5600 E. 112th Terrace, Kansas City, Missouri, 64134 The Mount Christian Worship Center: 1800 E. 79th St., Kansas City, Missouri, 64132 (Corner of 79th & Paseo)

Monday, April 7 – Final Day of Early Voting (8 a.m. – 5 p.m.):



KCEB Office only: 4407 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Kansas City, Missouri, 64130

Voters taking advantage of early voting should be aware that Ballot Marking Devices will be used at all early voting locations. These machines generate a paper ballot for verification. Pre-printed paper ballots will only be available on Election Day at a voter's assigned polling place.

Check out KCEB's website for more details on what's on your ballot and locations.

__

KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Platte and Clay counties in Missouri. Share your story idea with Marlon.