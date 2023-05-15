Final listening session Monday night for Kansas City, Missouri, charter review

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A special commission reviewing Kansas City, Missouri’s charter, or constitution, will host its final listening session Monday night to gather public feedback on a variety of proposals changing the city’s elections.

Monday’s meeting takes place at 6 p.m. at Gregg/Klice Community Center at 1600 East 17th Terrace. The charter review commission will meet again Tuesday, May 16 to finalize its recommendations. The city council will review the recommendations next week. The goal is to place any recommendations on a ballot in August for final approval.

The charter review commission is exploring whether to change the dates of municipal elections for mayor and city council. Up for debate is moving elections to August and November instead of April and June. There’s also the possibility of moving elections to even years instead of odd years to align with federal and state elections.

A member of the charter review commission said the group will also review whether to modify primary and general election format to instead declare a winner in the first election should a candidate receive 50% or more of the vote. The top two candidates would advance to a runoff election if neither received the enough votes in the first round.