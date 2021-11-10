Final vote count confirms Julie Steele won her Olathe School Board race by 65 votes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The final vote tally Tuesday was close, but Julie Steele won a seat on the Olathe School Board.

Steele received 12,613 votes to 12,548 votes for her challenger, Jennifer Gilmore.

Gilmore led the race by 32 votes after the unofficial final results were posted on election night, Nov. 2.

But Steele moved into the lead as more votes were counted in the last week.

She will replace Brent McCune, who did not seek another term on the board.

Steele will represent District Three, which is all of the area west of Ridgeview Road and north of Santa Fe (135th) Street.

It also includes the area between Ridgeview and Montclaire Drive south of 143rd Street, an area bordered by Montclaire Drive on the east, Chambery Drive on the west, Cedar Street on the south and Santa Fe Street on the north.

Two challengers defeated incumbents to earn seats on the board.

Brian Connell defeated incumbent and board vice president Brian Geary and Robert Kuhn beat incumbent Kristin Schultz.

The three new board members will take their seats in January 2022.

