Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Final vote count confirms Julie Steele won her Olathe School Board race by 65 votes

items.[0].image.alt
KSHB
After voters received their mail-in ballots “earlier than expected,” the Johnson County Election Office unlocked eight ballot return boxes Friday afternoon. Each ballot box is bolted to the cement, regularly monitored and recorded, and requires two people with two distinct keys to open.
JoCo-ballot-box-Election-2020.png
Posted at 7:07 PM, Nov 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-09 20:07:36-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The final vote tally Tuesday was close, but Julie Steele won a seat on the Olathe School Board.

Steele received 12,613 votes to 12,548 votes for her challenger, Jennifer Gilmore.

Gilmore led the race by 32 votes after the unofficial final results were posted on election night, Nov. 2.

But Steele moved into the lead as more votes were counted in the last week.

She will replace Brent McCune, who did not seek another term on the board.

Steele will represent District Three, which is all of the area west of Ridgeview Road and north of Santa Fe (135th) Street.

It also includes the area between Ridgeview and Montclaire Drive south of 143rd Street, an area bordered by Montclaire Drive on the east, Chambery Drive on the west, Cedar Street on the south and Santa Fe Street on the north.

Two challengers defeated incumbents to earn seats on the board.

Brian Connell defeated incumbent and board vice president Brian Geary and Robert Kuhn beat incumbent Kristin Schultz.

The three new board members will take their seats in January 2022.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Kansas City Chiefs Coverage