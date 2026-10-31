Final weekend to vote early: Here are advance voting hours across Kansas City

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Platte and Clay counties in Missouri. Share your story idea with Marlon .

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If you haven't cast your ballot yet, time is running out to vote early ahead of Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Voters across the Kansas City area have one more weekend opportunity to head to the polls, with several election offices also offering limited hours on Monday.

Final weekend to early vote

In Johnson County, Kansas, more than 135,000 ballots had already been cast as of the latest reported numbers. That's more than a quarter of registered voters and about 50% ahead of the county's pace during the 2022 midterm election.

Here's a look at the remaining advance voting hours:

Kansas



Johnson County: Saturday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Monday, 8 a.m. to noon.

Wyandotte County: Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Monday, 8 a.m. to noon. Monday voting is at the election office only.

Missouri



Jackson County: Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; Monday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Kansas City, Missouri: Saturday, 8 a.m. to noon; Monday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday voting is at the election office only.

Clay County: Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Monday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday voting is at the election office only.

Platte County: Saturday, 8 a.m. to noon; Monday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3. Voters who don't make it out during advance voting can still cast their ballots on Election Day at their assigned polling location.

For additional information, check with your county election office before heading out.

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