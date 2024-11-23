Final welds underway on track for KC Streetcar's Main Street Extension

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KC Streetcar workers continued work Saturday on a set of final welds connecting rails between the River Market and the southern terminus at the University of Missouri - Kansas City.

Kansas City, Missouri, City Manager Brian Platt and Mayor Quinton Lucas both posted social media video of the welding process Saturday morning near the County Club Plaza stop.

LINK | KC Streetcar Main Street Extension

Final welds of @kcstreetcar rail today for the southern extension to the Plaza. This process is called thermite welding: the ends of two rails are heated for 6 minutes to around 4000 degrees and metal powder is liquified and poured into the gap to join the rail sections. pic.twitter.com/xfTyTLNOT8 — Brian David Platt (@BrianDavidPlatt) November 23, 2024

It’s getting rail, y’all.



Checking out some of the final touches on @kcstreetcar connections today. pic.twitter.com/J2OB4AgaSM — Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) November 23, 2024

A KC Streetcar spokesperson said final welds will continue to be made on Sunday and into next week, with final track work complete in early December.

