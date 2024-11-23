Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Final welds underway on track for KC Streetcar's Main Street Extension

Track welding Nov 23 2024.png
Courtesy Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas
Crews weld sections of rail together on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024.
Track welding Nov 23 2024.png
Posted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KC Streetcar workers continued work Saturday on a set of final welds connecting rails between the River Market and the southern terminus at the University of Missouri - Kansas City.

Kansas City, Missouri, City Manager Brian Platt and Mayor Quinton Lucas both posted social media video of the welding process Saturday morning near the County Club Plaza stop.

LINK | KC Streetcar Main Street Extension

A KC Streetcar spokesperson said final welds will continue to be made on Sunday and into next week, with final track work complete in early December.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480X360Voice.png

A Voice for Everyone