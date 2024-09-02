Finally fall! KC mom shares fall activity ideas for families

KSHB 41 reporter Olivia Acree covers portions of Johnson County, Kansas. Share your story idea with Olivia.

Once Labor Day hits we know it means the end of summer is near, but so is the start of fall. If you’re looking to plan some autumn activities, there’s so much you can do in KC.

Amy Eastin is a Kansas City mom and family content creator who posts about things to do with kids in KC and around the Midwest. She had some great fall activity recommendations. A few very Kansas City ideas are visiting sunflower fields, which are expected to be in full bloom this week, pumpkin patches, and apple picking, which she says is a great activity while we’re in between seasons.

Olivia Acree/KSHB Amy Eastin - Content Creator

“Every year we always go apple picking it’s one of our favorite things to do, and what’s fun about apple picking is you can actually do it when it's still hot outside so even when it's not that fall weather you’re thinking of, you can go apple picking now all the way until the first frost,” said Amy Eastin, @everydayoutdoorfamily.

As the season goes on cities across the metro will have fall festivals and events, a tip Eastin had for parents is to plan ahead and keep track of event dates so you can cross everything you want to do off your fall bucket list.

“Kansas City is just such an incredible destination in the fall. My family absolutely loves living here, it’s my personal favorite time of year just because there’s so much to do. There are pumpkin patches, apple picking and sunflowers, and there’s just an endless number of possibilities,” said Eastin.

Eastin posts her family travel content on Instagram and Facebook. She has a list of every activity and event you can imagine in for fall in Kansas City.