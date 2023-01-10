Financial relief available to low-income utility customers in Kansas, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Qualifying utility customers can apply for the Low Income Energy Assistance Program to receive financial assistance towards electrical or gas bills in 2023.

Applications for the benefit opened Tuesday in Kansas. The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. on March 31.

Kansas applicants must personally pay for utility costs and have proof that they recently purchased heating.

Customers in Kansas will qualify for assistance if the combined gross income of those living at an address is at or below 150% of the federal poverty level.

For example, a person who lives alone would qualify if their gross monthly income is less than $1,700, while a family of three cannot exceed $2,879 in gross monthly income.

The average benefit received in Kansas is $1,180, but the amount received will vary based on household income, number of residents at an address and the type of home and heating fuel.

The benefit is a one-time payment used toward either gas or heating bills.

Kansas residents can apply through the Kansas Department for Children and Families website .

Evergy said it will hold events to help Kansas customers apply for relief, but relief is available for customers regardless of their utility services company.

In Missouri, energy assistance of up to $1,600 is available to help pay for heating or cooling bills.

Missouri residents may qualify if they are responsible for paying for utilities, are a Missouri resident and U.S. citizen, have a maximum of $3,000 in their bank accounts, retirement accounts or investments and have a monthly income that falls within Missouri's monthly maximum limit based on household size.

A single-resident home in Missouri qualifies for energy relief if their monthly income is at $2,370 or less, while a household of three qualifies with a monthly income of at most $3,829.