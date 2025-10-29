Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Fintech company Fiserv slashes guidance, shuffles leadership after earnings miss

WASHINGTON — Fiserv shares careened to their lowest level in more than five years after the fintech payment company badly missed Wall Street’s profit targets, lowered its forecast and announced a shake-up in leadership.

The company, which owns the point-of-sale business management platform Clover, cut its full-year revenue growth outlook on Wednesday to between 3.5% and 4%, down from the previous 10%.

The company now expects 2025 profit-per-share between $8.50 and $8.60 per share, down from previous guidance of up to $10.30 per share.

Fiserv shares tumbled nearly 41% Wednesday and have lost nearly 70% of their value since hitting a 2025 high of nearly $238 in early March.

Earlier this year, the company announced plans for a regional headquarters presence in Overland Park's Aspiria campus. The headquarters is planned to be home for 2,000 employees and a renovation of existing office space totaling $125 million.

“The greater Kansas City metro area offers a dynamic environment with a growing population of tech talent, making it the ideal location for Fiserv’s next strategic fintech hub,” Fiserv Chairman and CEO Frank Bisignano said in April. “Working with local and state leaders, we are committed to driving growth and prosperity for both Fiserv and Kansas while contributing to the vibrancy of the Overland Park community.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

