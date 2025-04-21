It’s official: Fintech company Fiserv to establish regional HQ in Overland Park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fiserv, a Milwaukee-based financial services company, officially announced plans for a 2,000-employee regional headquarters in Overland Park’s Aspiria campus.

Officials in Overland Park, along with local economic development leaders and Kansas officials, had dropped hints about the development — dubbed Project Turtle — for several days.

Those hints led to reports Friday that Fiserv was the company.

The company made the news official Monday morning.

“The greater Kansas City metro area offers a dynamic environment with a growing population of tech talent, making it the ideal location for Fiserv’s next strategic fintech hub,” Fiserv Chairman and CEO Frank Bisignano said in a release Monday. “Working with local and state leaders, we are committed to driving growth and prosperity for both Fiserv and Kansas while contributing to the vibrancy of the Overland Park community.”

Plans call for a $125 million renovation of 427,000 square feet of office space in two buildings on the Aspiria campus, the former home to global telecommunications giant Sprint. The company has pledged to hire 2,000 employees by March 2030 with an average annual salary of $125,000.

Several other cities across the country were also reportedly in the running to host the regional headquarters, including Nashville.

Similar to efforts to land the Panasonic EV battery plant in De Soto, a group of economic development officials from the local and state levels partnered on an incentives proposal to land Fiserv’s regional HQ.

“Fiserv’s new strategic hub in Overland Park is a significant step forward as we continue to elevate Kansas to new heights,” Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly said Monday. “Fiserv will create high-value career options, including opportunities for military personnel transitioning to civilian life and graduates of our higher education system.”

As part of the local incentives package, Overland Park leaders are moving forward with a plan to rebate a portion of property taxes paid on the leased space. That portion would include taxes paid toward Overland Park, Johnson County and the Blue Valley Recreation Commission. Taxes paid to the Blue Valley School District and Johnson County Community College would not be included in the rebate.

The agreement includes provisions that would claw back some of the incentives if Fiserv doesn’t meet employment targets and participate in several regional economic development organizations.

Fiserv, a Fortune 500 Company, plans to open the Kansas office later in 2025.

