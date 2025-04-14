Overland Park officials set to review company’s plans to bring 2K jobs to Aspiria campus

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Economic development officials in Overland Park and Kansas are asking for approval to move forward with a $125 million project that would bring up to 2,000 new jobs to the Aspiria campus in OP.

Overland Park Mayor Curt Skoog is slated to be among the presenters of the project at Wednesday’s Finance, Administration and Economic Development Committee meeting.

The name of the company was not included in the committee’s agenda.

The company would lease roughly 420,000 square feet of existing office space on the campus that used to be home to Sprint’s global headquarters. The company estimates it would hire up to 2,000 full-time employees by March 2030 with an average salary of $125,000.

Skoog, city staff, the Overland Park Chamber of Commerce’s Economic Development team and the Kansas Department of Commerce have developed an incentives package that would include a 10-year property tax rebate on property taxes paid for leased space.

The rebate would come from the Overland Park, Johnson County and Blue Valley Recreation Commission portion of property taxes. The rebate would not include property taxes from the Blue Valley School District and Johnson County Community College.

The rebate would be contingent on the developer investing $125 million, employing 2,000 people with an average annual salary of $125,000, becoming a member in local economic development organizations and using Overland Park amenities for business functions.

