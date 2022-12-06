Watch Now
Fire at scrapyard sends billows of smoke into air over old Northeast KCMO

Fire crews will be on scene for several hours
Posted at 4:58 PM, Dec 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-06 17:58:57-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A scrapyard of cars and car parts caught fire Tuesday afternoon, sending smoke billowing over the old Northeast district of Kansas City, Missouri.

The first fire crews arrived just after 1 p.m. in the 8100 block of Wilson Avenue.

A Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department spokesperson said a foam truck and a pumper truck were called in to help smother the fire.

No injuries or hazardous conditions have been reported or associated with the fire.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

